25 Instant Turnoffs For Women On Men’s Dating Profiles

How do you write the perfect dating profile? Is there even such a thing? There are plenty of websites that let you know what or what not to put on your profile. On Reddit, women were asked about what they considered immediate deal breakers when scrolling through a man’s dating profile.

Some of the top 25 deal breakers include:

-Being “too good” for dating sites

-Overuse of emojis

-Grossly Sexual Usernames

-Badmouthing your exes

-Having a weird obsession with your vehicle

-Using bad grammar

-Listing what you don’t want

-Posting only shirtless or group pics

-Saying you don’t read

-Referring to yourself as a “nice guy.”

-Writing a sexual resume

You can check out the rest of the instant deal breakers HERE.

Via Bustle

