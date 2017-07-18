Need Something Fun To Do At Work Today? Try Conference Call Bingo!

July 18, 2017 2:32 PM
Work, work, work, work, work.

Ladies and gents, if you’re feeling the work week blues, we’ve got a little something that should make your day a little more interesting. It’s Conference Call Bingo!!!!! It’s a lot lot like regular old Bingo, but this one is specifically applied to conference calls.

“Hello?” “Are you there?” “Who just joined?” “I’m sorry, you cut out.” These are just a few of the phrases you will hear during a conference call. When you hear it, cover your square with a paperclip.

Conference Call Bingo

If you want to get real crazy, you could just turn this into a drinking game. Although we DO NOT recommend that. That’s a terrible idea!

