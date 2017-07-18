Lucky Whitehead’s Dog Returns Home Safe And Sound

July 18, 2017 5:32 AM By JT
Filed Under: blitz, Dallas, Dallas Cowboys, DFW, Dog, happy, Kidnapped, local, Ransom, returned

Scary moment for Cowboys Wide Receiver Lucky Whitehead after his dog, Blitz, was apparently stolen and being held for a $20,000 ransom.

Well good news all you Cowboys and especially dog lovers…Blitz has been returned.

Fort Worth based rapper Boogotti Kasino was apparently in possession of Blitz, but he tried to make it clear he purchased the dog from another person, and only wanted a $20,000 payment to recoup the losses of the stolen pupper.

You can hear Boogotti Kasino explan himself HERE, and HERE.  Whether or not his stories are true is a matter of suspect, but at least Blitz is finally home safe and sound!

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live