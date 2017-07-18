Johnny Depp, Charlie Sheen, And Kevin Dillon Celebrate “Platoon’s” 30th Anniversary With Reunion Party

Oliver Stone’s Vietnam War film Platoon premiered on December 24, 1986. The film garnered eight Academy Award nominations, and won several, including Best Director and Best Picture.

Actors Charlie Sheen, Kevin Dillon, and Johnny Depp all got together at Depp’s Hollywood home to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the film’s release.

#platoon 30 year #reunion last night at #johnnydepp house #goodtimes @charliesheen A post shared by Kevin Dillon (@kevindillonofficial) on Jul 17, 2017 at 4:20pm PDT

In 2011, Stone described Charlie on the set as a “dumb-struck 17-year-old the first time he came in for the film, back when we were going to make it in ’84. And in those two years, he’d grown and seemed perfectly wide-eyed and had a vaguely privileged look.”

As for Depp, Stone knew that he was going to make it big. “He was a great looking kid. He was considered for other roles, but I didn’t think he was quite ready at that time to play Charlie’s role. We got to know each other pretty well in the jungle and I really thought he was going places. He was shy. I think it was before Jump Street.”

Via People

