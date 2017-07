Tuesday, July 18

The year was 1988. The day is July 18th. Die Hard had just opened its first weekend in theaters, Stevie Wonder had just announced he was running for Mayor of Detroit, and Mike Tyson had just hired Donald Trump as his financial advisor.

Aerosmith-Rag Doll

INXS-New Sensation

Pebbles-Mercedes Boy

Guns N’ Roses-Sweet Child O’ Mine

Tracy Chapman-Fast Car

Information Society-What’s On Your Mind

Poison-Nothin’ But A Good Time

Depeche Mode-Route 66/Behind The Wheel

Cheap Trick-The Flame