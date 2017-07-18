Chipotle Forced to Close Restaurant Due to Making Patrons Severely Ill

Popular grill restaurant chain Chipotle, has shut down their Sterling, Va. location after numerous reports of customers getting sick after eating there.

Consumers reported symptoms of vomiting, severe pains, dehydration and nausea, including a couple of hospitalizations from eating at the restaurant.

Chipotle has had its fair share of health scares along with at least a dozen other issues stemming from the Mexican grill chain. Just two years ago, the chain was forced to close restaurants in 14 states due to a widespread E. Coli outbreak. However, executives this time were quick to defend the restaurant saying it is safe to eat at Chipotle because it’s not their food.

“We are working with health authorities to understand what the cause may be and to resolve the situation as quickly as possible,” Jim Marsden, Chipotle’s executive director of food safety, said. “The reported symptoms are consistent with norovirus. Norovirus does not come from our food supply, and it is safe to eat at Chipotle.”

The news of yet another Chipotle issue has caused their stock price to tumble another 6 points.

The norovirus is a highly contagious virus that causes an array of symptoms, such as: stomachaches, nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting. It’s the most common cause of food-borne illnesses in the U.S. with more than 21 million cases annually.