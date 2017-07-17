Watch Ed Sheeran’s Cameo From Last Night’s Premier Of “Game Of Thrones”

July 17, 2017 9:14 AM By JT
If you missed last night’s premier of the new season of Game of Thrones…how?  It’s only the biggest premier of the year!  Beyond that, you also missed a cameo from one of our favorite performers!

Ed Sheeran got to live out every Game of Thrones‘ fan’s dreams and made a cameo appearance in last night’s episode.  While the character is not named, Sheeran does have a few lines, and shows off his amazing voice singing a folk song of the land of Westeros.

If you aren’t aboard the Game of Thrones bandwagon you better hurry.  This seventh season will consist of only seven episodes, followed by a similarly short eighth season which will be the show’s last.

