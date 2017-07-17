Watch Ed Sheeran’s Cameo From Last Night’s Premier Of “Game Of Thrones”

If you missed last night’s premier of the new season of Game of Thrones…how? It’s only the biggest premier of the year! Beyond that, you also missed a cameo from one of our favorite performers!
Ed Sheeran got to live out every Game of Thrones‘ fan’s dreams and made a cameo appearance in last night’s episode. While the character is not named, Sheeran does have a few lines, and shows off his amazing voice singing a folk song of the land of Westeros.
If you aren’t aboard the Game of Thrones bandwagon you better hurry. This seventh season will consist of only seven episodes, followed by a similarly short eighth season which will be the show’s last.
Via BBC