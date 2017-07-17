Puppy Shares Her Blanket With Stray Dog

Now this is one feel good story if you ever needed one.

Lana, and 8-month-old puppy, was living in the streets of Brazil until her new owner, Suelen adopted her.

Suelen said Lana was having a really tough time adjusting to her new life, and still wanted to sleep outside, but because it has been chilly in Brazil, she decided to build her a new dog house and put a huge blanket by the door for her to keep her warm. She was surprised when one day she found Lana sharing her blanket over the fence with a stray dog.

 

 

Lana is just eight months old, but she is sharing her blanket to make sure that her new pal had a comfortable sleep. Suelen doesn’t know if the dogs are related but Suelen is leaving food and water out for the stray dog since he runs away anytime she approaches.

 

We should all learn to be as kind as Lana.

