Owen Wilson Lightsaber Mashup Goes Viral

Twitter user jbillinson is the creative mastermind behind this mashup. He simply edited a movie clip so that each time the characters’ lightsabers collide, Owen Wilson’s voice — specifically his distinct and overused “wow” catchphrase — is played instead. When creator Josh Billinson shared the completed video on Twitter, it went totally viral, garnering more than 113,000 retweets and more than 2,000 comments from other users praising its chuckle-worthiness.

Watch the video below!

Star Wars, but all of the light saber sounds are Owen Wilson saying "wow" pic.twitter.com/t5Yll0AV4h — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) July 14, 2017

-source via popsugar.com