Owen Wilson Lightsaber Mashup Goes Viral

July 17, 2017 2:27 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Humor, Owen Wilson, Star Wars, Twitter, viral video

Twitter user jbillinson is the creative mastermind behind this mashup. He simply edited a movie clip so that each time the characters’ lightsabers collide, Owen Wilson’s voice — specifically his distinct and overused “wow” catchphrase — is played instead. When creator Josh Billinson shared the completed video on Twitter, it went totally viral, garnering more than 113,000 retweets and more than 2,000 comments from other users praising its chuckle-worthiness.

Watch the video below!

-source via popsugar.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live