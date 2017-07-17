Mindy Kaling Is Having Her First Child

July 17, 2017 5:31 PM
Mindy Kaling got her start on the US version of ‘The Office.’ You remember, she was the HR rep who was a little on the crazy side. She’s probably better known now a days for staring in the ‘Mindy Project,’ which is a pretty funny show you should check out if you haven’t already.

E! has just learned that Kaling is pregnant. A source has said that the pregnancy was unexpected but her production schedule has yet to change. Honestly her being pregnant would work perfect for the types of characters she plays, especially in ‘The Mindy Project.’

Via Elite Daily

