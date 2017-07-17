Jack’s Nine @ 9, 1983

Monday, July 17
The year is 1983. On this day, July 17th …John McEnroe had just won at Wimbeldon…Mario Bros had just released on Nintendo in Japan…and we were days away from Donna Summer’s historic Central Park concert cut short by a storm.
Bryan Adams-Cuts Like A Knife
Donna Summer-She Works Hard For The Money
Culture Club-Time
Duran Duran-Is There Something I Should Know
Def Leppard-Rock Of Ages
Tubes-She’s A Beauty
Stevie Nicks-Stand Back
A Flock of Seagulls-Space Age Love Song
Eddy Grant-Electric Avenue