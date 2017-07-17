Jack’s Nine @ 9, 1983

Monday, July 17

The year is 1983. On this day, July 17th …John McEnroe had just won at Wimbeldon…Mario Bros had just released on Nintendo in Japan…and we were days away from Donna Summer’s historic Central Park concert cut short by a storm.

Bryan Adams-Cuts Like A Knife

Donna Summer-She Works Hard For The Money

Culture Club-Time

Duran Duran-Is There Something I Should Know

Def Leppard-Rock Of Ages

Tubes-She’s A Beauty

Stevie Nicks-Stand Back

A Flock of Seagulls-Space Age Love Song

Eddy Grant-Electric Avenue