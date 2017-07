If you wear contact lenses and you’ve ever forgotten to take them out before you fell asleep, you know the feeling of waking up to PAINFULLY dry eyes. But probably never even close to this painful!

A 67-year-old woman went to her optometrist complaining of really dry eyes, during the exam her doctor was baffled by what he discovered.

The woman has 27 contact lenses “lost” in her eye socket. Doctors removed all the lenses and obviously she felt much better.

From AOP: