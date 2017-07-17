Dallas City Hall is Hosting a Screening of ROBOCOP for the 30th Anniversary With Special Guest Peter Weller

Did you know the Dallas City Hall building is in ROBOCOP?

It’s the location of the OCP Headquarters in the film. For all you ROBOCOP fans in the Dallas area this is a once in a life time opportunity. Not only will Peter Weller be at the screening of the film he will also be giving a live Q&A. Fans will also get a chance to interact with some very special props from the film. A ticket to the event gets you the ultimate ROBOCOP experience, with OCP-approved photo ops, food trucks (in case you didn’t have your rudimentary paste), full bars with robo-cocktails, and the opportunity to watch the film at the site of RoboCop and ED-209’s final showdown. Sound awesome? Tickets go on sale August 1st. Click Here for more info.