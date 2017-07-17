Cowboys WR Lucky Whitehead’s Dog Kidnapped And Held For Ransom

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead is claiming that his dog was stolen during a burglary while he was out of town. Whitehead said in an Instagram post that the kidnappers are demanding ransom for the safe return of his puppy Blitz. Lucky has said that the kidnappers have been repeatedly contacting him on his phone demanding money.
I've taken some time to collect my thoughts on this subject matter, and it's very heartbreaking to say that Blitz has been stolen from my home last Sunday. While out of town, Blitz was being taken care of by a close friend at my house and someone broke in and took him. Whomever stole Blitz has contacted my phone numerous times, demanding ransom money. I strongly advise you to stop and return my boy safely before it gets any worse! If you know of any details regarding Blitz's whereabouts or who may be involved in this, please contact me immediately. 💔 #repost
Whitehead is asking anyone with information about the kidnapping to come forward.
Via NBC DFW