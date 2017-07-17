Cowboys WR Lucky Whitehead’s Dog Kidnapped And Held For Ransom

July 17, 2017 4:51 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Cowboys, Dog, Kidnapping, Lucky Whitehead, Ransom

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead is claiming that his dog was stolen during a burglary while he was out of town. Whitehead said in an Instagram post that the kidnappers are demanding ransom for the safe return of his puppy Blitz. Lucky has said that the kidnappers have been repeatedly contacting him on his phone demanding money.

Whitehead is asking anyone with information about the kidnapping to come forward.

Via NBC DFW

