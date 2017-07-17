New ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Trailer Offers Longer Look at Jared Leto’s Creepy Character

A new trailer for the forthcoming film Blade Runner 2049 arrived today and it features a longer look at Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto.

Related: Jared Leto Looked to David Bowie for His Joker Inspiration

Leto plays Neander Wallace, and he doesn’t seem to be a good guy. “Every leap of civilization was built off the back of slaves,” he growls. “Replicants are the future, but I could only make so many.” Later in trailer Leto utters “you do not know what pain is yet, you will learn.”

Blade Runner 2049 stars Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford and will hit theaters on October 6.

Check out the new trailer below.