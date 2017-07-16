“Mission Impossible” Star, Martin Landau Dead at 89

Martin Landau, an American actor mostly known for his star role in the 1960’s television show “Mission: Impossible,” died yesterday.

According to his publicist, Landau died at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles following “unexpected complications during a short hospitalization.”

Landau was 89. Born in Brooklyn and former newspaper cartoonist before becoming an actor. He was nominated for an Emmy for each of his three seasons as Rollin Hand on Mission Impossible and even won the Golden Globe for best male TV star in 1968.

In his later years, he managed to be nominated for three Academy Awards for best supporting actor, for playing Abe Karatz in Francis Coppola’s “Tucker” in 1988; the adulterous husband Judah Rosenthal in Woody Allen’s “Crimes and Misdemeanors” in 1989; and Bela Lugosi in Tim Burton’s “Ed Wood” in 1994. He won the Oscar for the “Ed Wood” role.

Landau’s also starred in movies such as “North by Northwest” and “Cleopatra”; along with numerous other TV shows and stage productions.