“Mission Impossible” Star, Martin Landau Dead at 89

July 16, 2017 9:45 PM
Filed Under: actor, dead, Martin Landau, Mission Impossible, star

Martin Landau, an American actor mostly known for his star role in the 1960’s television show “Mission: Impossible,” died yesterday.

According to his publicist, Landau died at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles following “unexpected complications during a short hospitalization.”

Landau was 89. Born in Brooklyn and former newspaper cartoonist before becoming an actor. He was nominated for an Emmy for each of his three seasons as Rollin Hand on Mission Impossible and even won the Golden Globe for best male TV star in 1968.

In his later years, he managed to be nominated for three Academy Awards for best supporting actor, for playing Abe Karatz in Francis Coppola’s “Tucker” in 1988; the adulterous husband Judah Rosenthal in Woody Allen’s “Crimes and Misdemeanors” in 1989; and Bela Lugosi in Tim Burton’s “Ed Wood” in 1994. He won the Oscar for the “Ed Wood” role.

Landau’s also starred in movies such as “North by Northwest” and “Cleopatra”; along with numerous other TV shows and stage productions.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live