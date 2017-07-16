Godfather Of Zombies George A. Romero Dead At 77

July 16, 2017 5:30 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, dead, George Romero, Horror, Movies, Night Of The Living Dead

George A. Romero, a film legend, has pass away today at the age of 77. Romero had been battling lung cancer for some time. Reports say he passed away surrounded by his friends and family, while the score to his favorite film, “The Quiet Man,” played.

Romero was the godfather of horror movies. He was most famous for “Night of the Living Dead” and he pretty much single handedly created the zombie genera. When it comes to horror, this guy did it first. There’s not a single horror movie out today that doesn’t take from one of his films.

We lost a legend today. R.I.P Mr. Romero.

Via TMZ

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live