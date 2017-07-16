Godfather Of Zombies George A. Romero Dead At 77

George A. Romero, a film legend, has pass away today at the age of 77. Romero had been battling lung cancer for some time. Reports say he passed away surrounded by his friends and family, while the score to his favorite film, “The Quiet Man,” played.

Romero was the godfather of horror movies. He was most famous for “Night of the Living Dead” and he pretty much single handedly created the zombie genera. When it comes to horror, this guy did it first. There’s not a single horror movie out today that doesn’t take from one of his films.

We lost a legend today. R.I.P Mr. Romero.

Via TMZ