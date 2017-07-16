Bride To Be Cancels Wedding and Throws Reception for The Homeless Instead

What was supposed to be a memorable romantic weekend was still pretty memorable.

Sarah Cummins, a 25 year old pharmacy student at Purdue had been planning her dream wedding for 2 years. A week before the big day Cummins called off the wedding for reasons she wouldn’t say. According to the Indy Star Cummins was left with a with a broken heart and a non-refundable contract for a venue and a plated dinner for 170 guests Saturday night at the Ritz Charles in Carmel Indiana and cost $30,000. “It was really devastating to me,” she said. “I called everyone, canceled, apologized, cried, called vendors, cried some more and then I started feeling really sick about just throwing away all the food I ordered for the reception.” Instead of cancelling the whole thing she decided to worked with event an planner at the Ritz Charles to rearrange the reception area. She then started contacting homeless shelters in Indianapolis and Noblesville and inviting residents to her party. On Saturday evening, residents from homeless shelters shuffled into the Ritz’s enclosed garden pavilion, dressed to the nines in clothing donated by community members. On the menu for all the guests were on a menu of bourbon-glazed meatballs, goat cheese and roasted garlic bruschetta, chicken breast with artichokes and Chardonnay cream sauce and, wedding cake. Cummins said it won’t be all heartache when she looks back on her would-be wedding date. “I will at least have some kind of happy memory to pull from,” she said. “I wanted to make sure it would be the perfect wedding.” Check out some of the pics from the reception below.