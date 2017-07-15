Your Mac & Cheese Might Contain Chemicals That Were Banned From Toys

If “phthalates” don’t sound good…it’s because they aren’t.

According to a recent study by the Coalition For Safer Food Processing and Packaging, it’s in an alarming amount of boxes of macaroni and cheese. Sadly, after testing 10 different types of mac and cheese, 9 out of 10 of them were made by Kraft. Boxes of macaroni and cheese that contain powdered cheese packets are the biggest offenders.

Even more scary, phthalates were banned from kids’ toys and teething rings a decade ago. Phthalates have been linked to learning and behavior problems, adversely impacting male hormones, and genital birth defects in baby boys.

It sounds as though phthalates aren’t deliberately added to the problem food products: but are contained in the package’s adhesives and ink (as well as making the plastic packaging softer), and somehow make it into the food.

Oh, Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Dinner, you’re breaking our hearts!

