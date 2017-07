You may be able to carry your sword or your dagger or machete out to the public here in Texas, said in a news article on NBC 5.

The introduction of the bill came from State Rep. John Frullo, R-Lubbock saying that the current law is confusing to people and outdated. The new law states, people who own double-edged knives and blades that are longer than 5.5 inches will be allowed.

The new law will be in effect on Sept 1.

What do you think about the new law?

-Marco A. Salinas