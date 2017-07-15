‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Co-Stars Are Dating?

According to an article on eonline.com, sources told them that Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland and co-star Zendaya are dating!

“They got to know each other while on set. They became friends and started getting romantic a few months ago.” a source tells E! News. “They both are such great people. It’s cool they got together. Everyone gets along with them. They are very well liked on set. Tom is the most down to earth actor.”

Though they haven’t made is social media official, they did have fun poking fans about each other in a humorous way. Zendaya found out about an article about their potential love story.

Wait wait…my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years!😂😭🤣hbu @TomHolland1996 ??? https://t.co/zSkvcfzzTa — Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 13, 2017

“They’re both really ambitious and they challenge each other — but, most importantly, they make each other crack up,” the source tells them. “They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth.”

Everyone loves a good love story, so let’s see if they can make this social media official!

-Marco A. Salinas