[PHOTOS] ‘Walking Dead’ Stuntman Dies After On-Set Accident

Actors, producers and everyone from The Walking Dead family are saddened by the loss of their stuntman, showrunner, John Bernecker, said in an article on eonline.com.

AMC and Executive Producer Scott M. Gimple have responded to their tragic loss:

“Our production is heartbroken by the tragic loss of John Bernecker,” Gimple says. “John’s work on The Walking Dead and dozens of other movies and shows will continue to entertain and excite audiences for generations. We are grateful for his contributions, and all of us send our condolences, love, and prayers to John’s family and friends.”

The stuntman was rushed to a local hospital where he suffered a blunt force trauma after falling from the production set and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

AMC Network added to the statement: “John Bernecker’s family has decided that he will be removed from life support following organ donations. We are deeply saddened by this loss and our hearts and prayers are with John’s family, friends, and colleagues during this extremely difficult time.”

Actors and actresses from The Walking Dead took to their social media, sending their love, prayers, and support to the family.

John Bernecker's passing is so deeply tragic; such a great loss. My sincerest condolences & prayers to his family & the stunt community. RIP https://t.co/7MKmebOnjL — Danai Gurira (@DanaiGurira) July 15, 2017

No words can express my sadness for John Bernecker and his family. Thank you all for having them in your thoughts and prayers also. — Lauren Cohan (@LaurenCohan) July 14, 2017

❤️ love and prayers to Johns family and friends today. You will be missed. A post shared by norman reedus (@bigbaldhead) on Jul 14, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

Sending love to the friends and family of #JohnBernecker – please know that we are here for you in this time of mourning. pic.twitter.com/t36Fd9ZjTx — Ross Marquand (@RossMarquand) July 14, 2017

rip john bernecker, you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. such a horrible thing to have happened. — chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) July 15, 2017

The production of The Walking Dead season 8 was paused after the accident occurred. We don’t know when will they resume filming and unclear if the scheduled release date will be pushed back.

As of now, our thoughts and prayers go out to The Walking Dead family and Bernecker’s family during this tragic and tough time.

