[PHOTOS] New Queso Dip and New Items May Come To A Chipotle Near You

The famous Chipotle Mexican Grill announced Monday that they’re testing a new Queso dip, said in an article on eonline.com.

CMO Mark Crumpacker had an interview with USA Today saying “Queso is something that’s been requested from us for many, many years. Pretty much since we started.” The company also added a few more things to the menu which includes a salad and 2 different types of frozen margs (one with and without alcohol).

Queso & frozen margs: Coming soon to a @chipotlemexicangrill near you! (Maybe.) A post shared by Sean Quinn (@sdquinn) on Jul 10, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

CEO Steve Ellis mentions that the Queso was brought by popular demand from their customers.

This is Chipotle’s $50 million plan to bring revenue and customers back after the health scare that happened back in 2016 with the E. Coli breakout.

The new menu is only available at the Chipotle NEXT Kitchen in Manhattan, but will expand to other markets for more testing.

Will you try the new queso dip?

-Marco A. Salinas