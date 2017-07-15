Mountain Lion Crashes Through Woman’s Window, Lands On Her Bed

Just watch the video above. GOOD LORD, huh?

It all happened on the 4th of July in Colusa County in California when a mountain lion ran in front of a truck, crashed through the door of a bowling alley, and finally landed on a bed after breaking through a terrified woman’s window. The large “bleeding and disoriented” cat escaped from the lady’s apartment after she opened her back door.

Wildlife officials are saying the mountain lion might have seen its reflection in the glass and got spooked; or mistook the window for a cave entrance.

Source: San Francisco Chronicle/MSN

