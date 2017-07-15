Bill Clinton Plays ‘Peekaboo’ With Bush Statues At George W. Bush Presidential Center

Who would think that two former United States Presidents could be so cool?

While in town for the 2017 Presidential Leadership Scholars Program graduation a couple of days ago, Bill Clinton hung out on stage with his friend George W. Bush at the George W. Bush Institute. Clinton’s description of Bush as, “…a brother with a different mother…” was one of the event’s highlights.

But not the biggest one.

That was when Clinton playfully posed for pictures between the statues of George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush at the George W. Bush Presidential Center. Check it out below!

Source: Today

