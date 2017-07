Authorities have asked multiple families to evacuate their homes after active sinkhole swallowed up an entire house. https://t.co/W7PAvMGe3h pic.twitter.com/mO4zeCvppY — ABC News (@ABC) July 14, 2017

Police were forced to evacuate several Florida residents from their homes after a massive sinkhole swallowed an entire house. The developing sinkhole in┬áLand O’ Lakes, FL has already consumed two houses and continues to grow, showing no sign of stopping any time soon. It must be an absolutely horrible feeling being one of those homeowners. All you can do is watch you home get completely swallowed up and there’s nothing you can do about it.

A sinkhole in Land O' Lakes, Florida has swallowed two homes today and continues to grow https://t.co/ZeddaAr0Iy pic.twitter.com/SF4oghCCP7 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) July 14, 2017

