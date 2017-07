A father of four girls had an absolutely hilarious reaction when he found out that his 5th child on the way was another girl. After hearing the news, the dad, without saying a word, walks outside, and right up to the edge of his pool. The poor guy lets out a scream that was probably something along the lines of “why me?” before flopping face first into the pool. You kind of have to feel for the guy, after all six women in the house and one man? He’s hopelessly outnumbered.

Via Daily Mail