Road crews had their hands fun on Friday when a truck carrying 7,500 pounds of ‘slime eels’ over turned, covering nearby cars in a disgusting amount of slime. These eels produce a type of slime when they are under duress, hence the name, and there’s nothing more stressful than being thrown from a moving car. So, as you can imagine, there was quite a lot of slime…

Just check out some of the picture below, it looks like something out of a Sci Fi apocalypse movie.

Via Mashable