The City Of Rome Just Banned Drinking At Night

July 14, 2017 3:17 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Alcohol, Ban, drinking, Italy, Rome

The mayor of Rome, Virginia Raggi, has just banned public drinking between 10pm and 7am for the remainder of the summer. In a video statement, Raggi explained that, “We don’t want the Roman summer evenings to be ruined by episodes linked to excessive consumption of alcohol.”

Violating the new ordinance means playing a hefty $170 fine. Thankfully, bars in the effected areas will still be able to serve drinks until 2am, but if you want to keep the party going you’ll have to do it in the comfort of your hotel room.

Via CN Traveler

