Watch to New Outtakes from Foo Fighters’ ‘Sonic Highways’

By Hayden Wright

Longtime Foo Fighters producer Barrett Jones owns Laundry Room Studio, where much of the band’s material has been recorded. In 2014, the Foos participated in Sonic Highways, the HBO documentary series that followed the production of their eighth studio album of the same name. As a result, lots of high-quality footage from the sessions and discussions hit the cutting room floor.

Related: Watch Foo Fighters Debut New Song ‘Arrows’

Jones and Laundry Room Studio have begun sharing outtakes from the experience, including some rough cuts of songs that appeared (and didn’t appear) on the album.

Among them are early recordings of “God Looks Down,” “Floaty” and “Rent (Jerky Boys).” The newest track is “Slackers Password,” which was never released. In one video, Grohl listens to the demo while Jones makes some adjustments to the mix.

Peek behind the scenes of the Foo Fighters’ 2014 album here: