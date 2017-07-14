Oil Pipeline in Central Texas Ruptured, Spills 50,000 Gallons of Crude Oil

Magellan Midstream Partners, the owner of the Longhorn pipeline, said a contractor was conducting maintenance on the system when the excavator cut a crude oil pipeline four miles southwest of Bastrop on Thursday morning. WFAA reports that the company estimates that 1,200 barrels or 50,400 gallons spilled in the release. Magellan representatives said the oil was contained to a small area around the pipeline and it has not affected any water resources and that efforts are being made to minimize the environmental impact and public safety. Magellan representatives and environmental specialists safely recaptured all free-standing oil at the site in Bastrop on Thursday night. Clean-up will continue through Friday, Magellan officials also said repairs will begin on the damaged pipeline later Friday.