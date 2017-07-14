Justin Timberlake Consoles Woman After Hitting Her With Errant Golf Ball, Gets Sage Advice From Tony Romo

Justin Timberlake is known to be an excellent golfer, and even the best hit a stray shot every once in a while. When you’re on a course by yourself it’s one thing, but playing in front of thousands of people, there are bound to be some accidents here and there.

So wouldn’t ya know, someone in Timberlake’s group hit a stray shot, and it found its way right to an innocent bystander. A woman was struck by an errant golf shot at the 17th hole at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship, and Timberlake was actually one of the first people to find his way to the injured woman.

Timberlake even received some advice from former Cowboys’ QB Tony Romo. Romo told media he told Timberlake, “You don’t want to be the first one to get there because if you are she’s going to think you hit her.” (Laughter). He didn’t catch that part.”

Not a bad retirement, Tony Romo hangin out with Justin Timberlake pic.twitter.com/Ru6HK8488K — Gays For Kekistan 🐸 (@GaysForKekistan) July 13, 2017

Looks like he’s adjusting well to the retired life!

Via People

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter