Jack’s Nine @ 9, Summer Concert Series

Friday, July 14
Summer Concert season is in full swing in the metroplex! Today we’re playing our top nine songs we wanna hear at these shows this Summer!
ZZ Top-Legs (Irving Music Factory, September 9)
Mariah Carey-Fantasy (American Airlines Center, August 3)
The Fixx-Red Skies (Granada Theater, August 20)
Rod Stewart-Do Ya Think I’m Sexy (Verizon Theater, August 11)
Lifehouse-Hanging By A Moment (Irving Music Factory, September 4)
Lionel Richie-All Night Long (American Airlines Center, August 3)
Cyndi Lauper-She Bop (Verizon Theater, August 11)
Nickelback-Rockstar (Starplex July, 29)
Depeche Mode-Policy Of Truth (Starplex September, 22)