Jack’s Nine @ 9, Summer Concert Series

July 14, 2017 9:40 AM
Filed Under: Friday, Music, Jack FM, Today, 2017, summer concert series, Nine @ 9, Jack's Nine @ 9, July 14

Friday, July 14

Summer Concert season is in full swing in the metroplex!  Today we’re playing our top nine songs we wanna hear at these shows this Summer!

ZZ Top-Legs (Irving Music Factory, September 9)

Mariah Carey-Fantasy (American Airlines Center, August 3)

The Fixx-Red Skies (Granada Theater, August 20)

Rod Stewart-Do Ya Think I’m Sexy (Verizon Theater, August 11)

Lifehouse-Hanging By A Moment (Irving Music Factory, September 4)

Lionel Richie-All Night Long (American Airlines Center, August 3)

Cyndi Lauper-She Bop (Verizon Theater, August 11)

Nickelback-Rockstar (Starplex July, 29)

Depeche Mode-Policy Of Truth (Starplex September, 22)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live