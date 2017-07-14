Don’t Worry If You Forget Your Password, Website Will Allow Men To Log In With Their Ween

Like fingerprints and eyeballs, men’s penises have distinct characteristics and features unique to each individual. Adult website CamSoda has decided to take advantage of the uniqueness of each male, and implemented new technology which would allow men to login with their members.

Users who want to login just need to submit a picture of their penis, and CamSoda’s specicially encrypted software technology will sort through its database until it finds a match. CamSoda Vice President Darren Press said in an email, “The pictures are encrypted. Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure “D***-ometrics” is satisfactory and completely safe. We understand people’s sensitivities and would never do anything to jeopardize their confidentiality.”

The Penis Recognition Technology, PRT, was developed in-house at CamSoda, and currently has about a 76% succesful recognition rate. Press hopes to soon increase the accuracy to 95%.

Via CNET

