Dashcam Video of a Car Crash Lines Up Oddly Perfect With the Background Music

A woman was at a stoplight when the dashcam on her car showed a horrific accident that took place right in front of her. A car on the service lane t-boned another that was crossing over the highway. By some weird coincidence, as the impact was happening and the car made a full donut the song “Sister Christian” by Night Ranger was playing. The impact happened just as the chorus–┬áthe most climatic part of the song–started. It’s almost as if it was planned. What a coincidence. Hope everyone involved in the crash were okay though.