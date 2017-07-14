Dashcam Video of a Car Crash Lines Up Oddly Perfect With the Background Music

July 14, 2017 1:18 PM
Filed Under: car crash, Coincidence, Dashcam, Music, Night Ranger, odd, Random, Sister Christian

A woman was at a stoplight when the dashcam on her car showed a horrific accident that took place right in front of her. A car on the service lane t-boned another that was crossing over the highway. By some weird coincidence, as the impact was happening and the car made a full donut the song “Sister Christian” by Night Ranger was playing. The impact happened just as the chorus– the most climatic part of the song–started. It’s almost as if it was planned. What a coincidence. Hope everyone involved in the crash were okay though.

