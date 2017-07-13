Woman Ruins $200,000 Worth Of Art Trying To Take A Selfie

One woman is in hot water after a failed selfie attempt lead to the permanent damage of three sculptures at the 14th Factory in Los Angeles. The total damages add up to over $200,000. A security camera captured the whole incident. In the video a woman can bee seen crouching in front of a number of sculptures, which were displayed on tall pedestals. Mid selfie, the woman loses her balance, knocking over several sculptures in a hilarious but tragic domino effect. All in all, the woman’s failed selfie attempt lead to more than 10 pedestals being toppled over.

Check out the security cam footage below:

Via Mashable