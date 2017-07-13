Tragic Death After Accident On Set Of ‘The Walking Dead’ Halts Production Of Season 8

UPDATE: according to Comic Book, Stuntman John Bernecker has passed way.

Bernecker was being treated in the intensive care unit at Atlanta Medical Center in Georgia after falling nearly 30 feet on to a concrete floor of the set of The Walking Dead. Because of this unfortunate and serious accident, production has been halted on Season 8 of the hit AMC television series.

In an earlier statement, AMC told Deadline: “We are saddened to report that John Bernecker, a talented stuntman for The Walking Dead and numerous other television shows and films, suffered serious injuries from a tragic accident on set. He was immediately transported to an Atlanta hospital, and we have temporarily shut down production. We are keeping John and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”

SAG-AFTRA is investigating the accident, and said this earlier statement: “We have been informed of a serious injury to a SAG-AFTRA member on the set of The Walking Dead and are investigating the situation. As always, the safety and security of our members and others on set is of crucial concern to us and we are focused on this in our investigation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the performer and his family.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and family of John Bernecker (personal and Walking Dead family).

Dear Walking Dead Family, please keep John Bernecker, our stuntman and his family in your prayers today. ❤️ — Lauren Cohan (@LaurenCohan) July 13, 2017

We are all praying for him, his family, friends and colleagues. https://t.co/03Kj5JLwun — Gale Anne Hurd (@GunnerGale) July 13, 2017

