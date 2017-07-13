Thom Yorke Responds to Criticism about Radiohead’s Upcoming Israeli Show

By Robyn Collins

Film director Ken Loach has called out Radiohead for keeping their upcoming gig in Tel Aviv, reports The Quietus.

Loach wrote, “[Radiohead’s] stubborn refusal to engage with the many critics of their ill-advised concert in Tel Aviv suggests to me that they only want to hear one side – the one that supports apartheid… Radiohead need to decide if they stand with the oppressed or with the oppressor.” He proceeded to tweet the link to the band’s frontman Thom Yorke.

Yorke responded pointedly, “Playing in a country isn’t the same as endorsing the government. We’ve played in Israel for over 20 years through a succession of governments, some more liberal than others. As we have in America.”

“Music, art and academia is about crossing borders not building them, about open minds not closed ones, about shared humanity, dialogue and freedom of expression, I hope that makes it clear, Ken.”

The gig in question is scheduled to take place on July 19.