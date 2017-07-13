The City Of Arlington Has An App Where You Can Report Random Acts Of Kindness

This is a brilliant idea.

The city of Arlington has an app that lets citizens report acts of kindness. It just started and isn’t widely known, but officials are hoping to spread the word so people can…spread the word.

What act of kindness did you see or receive?

Essentially you just post and share, and city leaders want to see all 400,000 residents participating. In fact, one of the people behind this is an old friend. Channel 8 had the story earlier this week, and watch for Norm Lyons – who now works for the city after years with the Texas Rangers.