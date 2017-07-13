Reality Show Looking For Dallas Restaurants For A 24 Hour Complete Renovation

There aren’t a ton of details readily available at the moment, but we do know if you’re in the restaurant business, as either staff or an owner, there is a reality show looking for YOU!

A “Major Network” and “Major Restaurateur” are currently looking for applicants in the DFW area whose restaurants could use a little outside help. Specifically, the show is asking potential applications four questions:

• Is your restaurant hurting in this economy and you donʼt know why?

• Is there too much neighboring competition?

• Do you have feuding staff, bad ratings or reviews that need clearing up?

• Is your restaurant barely breaking even?

If you can answer any of these question (especially if you can answer all four!) “yes,” you might have the opportunity to become a television star! The show promises a complete restaurant renovation in just 24 hours, and they’re looking for applicants RIGHT HERE in Dallas/Fort Worth.

