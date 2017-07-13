Orlando Police Pull Over State Attorney and Things Get Awkward

Video taken from a police officer’s body cam has surfaced of a traffic stop in Orlando, FL that has prompted criticism. In the video, two police officers pulled over a white sedan. Once they approached the car one of the officers asked for identification. Upon inspecting the card, the officer asks the woman what agency she’s with to which she replies, “I’m the state attorney.” The police officers pulled over State Attorney Aramis Ayala, who is the first black state attorney elected in Florida history.

The officer speaking in the video quickly responds with “Thank you. Your tag didn’t come back — never seen that before, but we’re good now,” the officer says in the video. “We ran the tag, I’ve never seen it before with a Florida tag, it didn’t come back to anything, so that’s the reason for the stop.”

Ayala asked why the cops ran the tag to which the officer responded, “Oh, we run tags all the time,” the officer replies. “Whether it’s for traffic lights, that sort of stuff. That’s how we figure out if cars are stolen, that sort of thing.”

Orlando Police Department released a statement shortly after: “In regards to the video, which was released by the Orlando Police Department last month, the officers stated the tag did not come back as registered to any vehicle,” the statement said. “As you can see in the video, the window tint was dark, and officers would not have been able to tell who, or how many people, were in the vehicle.”

Ayala also released a statement in response to the traffic stop. “My goal is to have a constructive and mutually respectful relationship between law enforcement and the community. I look forward to sitting down to have an open dialogue with the Chief of Orlando Police Department regarding how this incident impacts that goal.”