LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Walden!

Walden is a beautiful senior boy who is 14 years old and weighs 12 lbs. He is a gentle guy and loves everyone he meets. Walden is a Shih Tzu mix and is neutered and potty trained.

Walden does have cataracts and will need eye ointment 2 x a day. Cost of his ointment is $20/month

Walden is a sweet little guy, and gets along well with other dogs/cats and older kids. He walks well on a leash and is active.

To meet this handsome boy, please complete an online application: http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/