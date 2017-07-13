LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Walden!

July 13, 2017 1:45 PM
Filed Under: Dog of the Week, dog rescue, Legacy Humane Society, Legacy Humane Society Pet of the Week, LHS, Pet of the Week, pet rescue, senior adoption, senior dog, senior rescue, Shih Tzu, Walden

Walden is a beautiful senior boy who is 14 years old and weighs 12 lbs.  He is a gentle guy and loves everyone he meets.  Walden is a Shih Tzu mix and is neutered and potty trained.

Walden does have cataracts and will need eye ointment 2 x a day.  Cost of his ointment is $20/month

walden 3 LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Walden!

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

Walden is a sweet little guy, and gets along well with other dogs/cats and older kids.   He walks well on a leash and is active.

walden 1 LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Walden!

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

To meet this handsome boy, please complete an online application:  http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/

img 8590 LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Walden!

Logo Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live