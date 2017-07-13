KFC China To Release Colonel Sanders Themed Smartphone

KFC’s marketing team has been working on the double this past year.

With the always evolving chain of actors who have portrayed the Colonel in television commercials, to their Colonel Sanders inspired romance novel, where could they possibly go from here? We’ll tell you where they’re going. Smartphones.

To celebrate 30 years of KFC in China, phone provider Huawei is releasing a special edition KFC smartphone, already preloaded with a KFC delivery app, and an app that lets you pick the music that plays at KFC restaurants in China.

The smartphone will be available with both 16 or 32GB of memory. No word if the phones will ever make their way to the States, unfortunately.

