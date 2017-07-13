Jimmy Carter Hospitalized For Dehydration

Former president Jimmy Carter was rushed to a hospital after he collapsed from dehydration, while in Winnipeg. Carter was helping to build a house for Habitat for Humanity when he collapsed. The 91-year-old was quickly taken to St. Boniface General Hospital for re-hydration. Reports say former first lady Rosalynn Carter was with him.

A representative for the Carter Center released a statement saying, “President Carter has been working hard all week. He was dehydrated working in the hot sun and has been taken offsite for observation. He encourages everyone to stay hydrated and keep building.”

Carter is expected to make a full recovery.

Via Washington Post