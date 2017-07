Thursday, July 13

It may surprise you that all of these songs are from the ‘90s…we love them just like them just like the 80s!

Cure-Friday I’m In Love

Guns & Roses-November Rain

Right Said Fred-I’m Too Sexy

Toad The Wet Sprocket-All I Want

P.M. Dawn-Set Adrift On Memory Bliss

10,000 Maniacs-These Are Days

Black Crowes-Remedy

U2-One

Red Hot Chili Peppers-Under The Bridge