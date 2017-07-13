Dallas Police Memorial of Fallen Officers Violates City Codes

A local bar in downtown Dallas has received notice of violation for a mural they had painted to honor the 5 police lives lost last July.

The owner of Last Call Lounge constructed an eight-foot fence, on which a large mural was painted. Dallas city officials issued a notice of violation stating it blocks visibility at a near-by intersection.

The fence is located one block from Jefferson Blvd, at the corner of Centre Street and Madison Avenue. Previous a rod iron fence stood, however apparently when the bar added the painted panels, is when the city had an issue.

The owner has since applied for a city permit for permission to keep the fence , and has voluntarily relocated the fence back a few feet to increase any limited intersection visibility.

Cesar Rodriguez, who operated the lounge said the painting is only meant to pay tribute to the five officers killed during the brutal attack on law enforcement in Dallas on July 7, 2016. Many people have stopped to leave flowers, notes and other tokens at the mural since it was unveiled on Monday.

“I’m frustrated because we tried to do something for the police department. We tried to make the neighborhood look a little bit better,” Rodriguez said. “We feel a little bit sad that we’re doing all this for our city, and they don’t see or appreciate that.”