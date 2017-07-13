Corinne Olympios Will Be Returning To ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ For The Reunion Special

July 13, 2017 3:56 PM
One of the big questions surrounding ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ was whether or not Corinne would be returning for the reunion episode. For those of you that don’t remember, the ‘Bachelor’ frequent flyer was involved in a sex scandal during the filming for the first season, which resulted in her leaving the show.

Corinne has confirmed that she will indeed be returning for the reunion episode, which has become an industry standard for almost all reality TV shows. We can only speculate as to the topics of conversation during the special, but one things for sure, the reunion just got a whole lot more interesting.

Via Daily Mail

