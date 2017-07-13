Chinese Company Using Facial Recognition In Public Restrooms To Save Toilet Paper

July 13, 2017 7:50 AM By JT
Filed Under: China, facial recogition, public restroom, ration, software, toilet paper

Officials in China are determined to save costs when it comes to toilet paper.

New facial recognition software is being installed in public restrooms that will only dispense 27.5 inches of toilet paper, which is the maximum amount allowed by the machine.  If more toilet paper is desired, the user must wait at last nine minutes before they are allowed to receive more.

So far, officials say the facial recognition system has cut the amount of toilet used by half!  We’ll see who’ll will be the first to implement the same technology here!

Via UPI

Comments

