Australian Man Fined For Bringing Refrigerator Aboard Public Train

Word to the wise, it’s still best to call your friend that owns a pick-up truck if you need to move anything too big to fit in a normal call.

An Australian man was fined almost $200 because, rather than call his friend that owns a pick up truck, he decided to wheel a refrigerator onto a public train, much to the chagrin of the other passengers, we’re assuming. Security camera footage caught him wheeling the fridge on a dolly, and even struggling to fit it through doorways and make the fine cuts and angles he needed too.

It’s hilarious!

Oh, and we can’t forget about the guy who tried to bring a full-sized couch on the train, too! Fridge man was stopped by security, and he was issued a $192 fine for bringing an oversized item onto the train, along with an additional fine for “fare evasion.”

Queensland Rail spokeswoman Justine Scarff told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, “I hope he decided to book a removalist as we would encourage people to do, or call up one of his mates with a ute. We obviously need to be mindful of other people traveling; trains are for people, they aren’t for fridges and couches unfortunately.”

Via UPI

