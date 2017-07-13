22,000 People Signed Up To Clean Toilets Because They Didn’t Read Their WiFi Agreement

Its a well known fact that people basically never read the terms and conditions when they sign up for stuff online. Its honestly a really bad habit. In today’s world you never know what you’re agreeing to, you could be giving someone access to all your information for all you know.

The Public Wi-Fi provider Purple wanted to see just how many people read the terms and conditions so they put in some put in some devilishly hilarious fine print, hoping to illustrate the “lack of consumer awareness” we’re all guilty of. Those who did not read the contract ended up agreeing to 1,000 hours of community service cleaning toilets, among other not so fun activities, yikes!

The user may be be required, at Purple’s discretion, to carry out 1,000 hours of community service. This may include the following. Cleansing local parks of animal waste. Providing hugs to stray cats and dogs. Manually relieving sewer blockages. Cleaning portable lavatories at local festivals and events. Painting snail shells to brighten up their existence. Scraping chewing gum off the streets.

Of the over 22,000 people that signed up during the two week test, only one managed to spot the outrageous agreement! Thankfully, the company will not be forcing people to clean toilets… this time.

Via Mashable